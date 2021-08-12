Alternative that prioritises youth needed in UP: Priyanka

New Delhi :

In a tweet in Hindi on the occasion of the International Youth Day, the Congress general secretary asked if the UP government could promise the youth that when they seek employment, they will get their due, and not threats and sticks.





Lakhs of government posts are vacant in the state and recruitment drives have stalled, she alleged.





"An alternative that prioritises the youth is needed in the state," Vadra said.





The Congress has been stepping up its attack on the UP and the central governments over the state of the economy and the alleged rise in unemployment.