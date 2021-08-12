UP farmers will not vote for BJP: Akhilesh

Lucknow :

Farmers, he said, will vote unitedly against the BJP in the next state polls.





Reacting to the BJP's plan to hold Kisan Sammelans in the state to reach out to farmers, Akhilesh said, "When the time has come for the 'Annadata' to become a voter, the BJP remembers farmers. Farmers are not going to fall in the trap of the BJP. In 2022, farmers will vote unitedly against the BJP."





The BJP is going to launch a farmer outreach programme, 'Kisan Samvad', from August 16 to 23.





Akhilesh further slammed the BJP for not fulfilling its promise of doubling farmers income and also showing insensitivity towards their demand for repealing farm laws.



