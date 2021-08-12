First time in history of country a Chief Secretary assaulted by his own CM: BJP's Shazia Ilmi slams Kejriwal

New Delhi :

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia got the relief in the Delhi government's Chief Secretary assault case, BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi said that for the first time in the history of the country, a Chief Secretary was threatened with physical assault by his own Chief Minister. "I think this is the first time in the history of our country that on the invitation of a Chief Minister, in the presence of his 11 MLAs and his Deputy CM, a Chief Secretary is beaten up in such a way that his glasses are broken. After 12:00 in the night when there was no emergency," said the BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi while talking to ANI.





Ilmi further said, "It is not a lie that it was a deliberate conspiracy, intimidation was the motive". Ilmi asked, "What were Kejriwal and Sisodia doing when the two MLA's were beating the Chief Secretary, why was he called?"





After a city court dropped charges Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and nine other MLAs were accused of manhandling Delhi's then chief secretary Anshu Prakash, Sisodia earlier on Wednesday said that it is a day of victory of justice and truth. However, the court has ordered for framing of charges against two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amantullah and Prakash Jarwal in the same case.





The Delhi Police had charge-sheeted Kejriwal, Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar, and Dinesh Mohania under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for voluntarily causing hurt and obstructing a public servant to deter him/her from doing duty, wrongful confinement, and assault. The Delhi Police had accused them of insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, punishment of abetment, and unlawful assembly among others.





The AAP called it a "midnight conspiracy to defame the Delhi Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other MLAs in a false and laughable case". The Delhi Chief Secretary had alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister's residence where he had been called for a late-night meeting.