Thu, Aug 12, 2021

WHO may authorise India-made vax soon

Published: Aug 12,202105:43 AM

A top vaccine official at the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the agency is expected to make a decision next month on an emergency authorisation for the Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine made by Bharat Biotech, a shot that has yet to be authorised by any Western regulatory authorities.

Representative Image
New Delhi: Dr Mariangela Simao, a WHO assistant director-general for vaccines, said the UN health agency’s assessment of the vaccine was quite advanced and officials hoped for a decision by mid-September.
