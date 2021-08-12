WHO may authorise India-made vax soon

A top vaccine official at the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the agency is expected to make a decision next month on an emergency authorisation for the Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine made by Bharat Biotech, a shot that has yet to be authorised by any Western regulatory authorities.

Representative Image New Delhi : Dr Mariangela Simao, a WHO assistant director-general for vaccines, said the UN health agency’s assessment of the vaccine was quite advanced and officials hoped for a decision by mid-September.