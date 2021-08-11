VHP opposes construction of Haj House in Dwarka, asks Delhi CM to review decision

New Delhi :

Addressing a press conference, VHP''s joint general secretary Surendra Jain said the Delhi government is hell-bent on going ahead with its decision to construct the Haj House, despite the "strong opposition" from local resident welfare associations (RWAs), groups of village panchayats and public representatives.





He accused the chief minister of resorting to "Muslim appeasement", alleging that Kejriwal can go to to "any extent" to secure the votes of the minority community.





"The VHP will not allow the construction of the Haj House at that location (in Dwarka) at any cost. People will take away every single brick of the Haj House.... We will give some time to Arvind Kejriwal to review the decision (to construct the Haj House)," Jain told reporters.





"The Delhi government should give up the idea of the Haj House, stop serving infiltrators and jihadis and take care of the Hindu society too. Otherwise, the society of the national capital will be forced to come on the streets," he said in a statement later.





Last week, police registered an FIR against several people, who were protesting against the construction of the proposed Haj House, for violating Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines.





Addressing the protest in Dwarka Sector-22, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta had said there were many plots of land in the national capital belonging to the Waqf board and a Haj House can be built there.





The protest came after the All Dwarka Residents'' Federation wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, urging him to cancel the allotment of the land for the construction of the Haj House.