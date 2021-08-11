Over 2.45 lakh urban homeless have so far been identified in India: MoS Kaushal Kishore

New Delhi :

In a written reply, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said the central government is administering ''Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH)'' scheme under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) through states and UTs.





The guidelines of SUH provide for conducting systematic third party surveys in cities and towns by urban local bodies to identify the number of urban homeless in order to assess the need for shelters.





"So far, 2,45,945 urban homeless have been identified in surveys conducted by respective states/Union territories (UTs)," the minister said.





The Union government is augmenting efforts of state and Union territory governments through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) to meet the housing demand through financial assistance, he said.





According to the ministry, so far 1,12,95,047 houses have been sanctioned, out of these, 50,16,899 houses have been constructed and delivered to the beneficiaries under PMAY-U.