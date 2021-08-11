Kerala records 23,500 new Covid cases, 116 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram :

A statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there were 1,75,957 active cases after 19,411 people turned negative.





For the first time in several days Malappuram, which recorded the maximum daily cases, on Wednesday lost its position to Thrissur district which saw 3,124 cases, while Malappuram was a close second with 3,109.





Another 116 Covid deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 18,120.





National Covid figures for Tuesday showed that 55 per cent of the daily cases were from Kerala.