348 died in police custody, 5,221 in judicial custody in 3 yrs: Govt

New Delhi :

In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said Uttar Pradesh recorded 23 deaths in police custody and 1,295 in judicial custody from 2018 to 2020.





There were 34 deaths in police custody and 441 in judicial custody in Madhya Pradesh, eight deaths in police custody and 407 deaths in judicial custody in West Bengal and 27 deaths in police custody and 370 deaths in judicial custody in Maharashtra during the said period, he said.