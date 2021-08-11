President Kovind to visit Ayodhya later in August

Lucknow :

Kovind will become the first Indian President to visit Ayodhya when he reaches the temple town in a special presidential train on August 29 to offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Janmabhoomi temple.





Office bearers of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said he will be accorded a warm welcome by the seers at a special function proposed to be held at the Ram Katha Park.





The President is also likely to offer prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and visit Kanak Bhawan.





Kovind will inspect the ongoing construction work of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.





According to official sources, the presidential train will arrive at Lucknow's Charbagh railway station from New Delhi and then proceed to Ayodhya with the President.





According to the Lucknow administration, the President will leave for Ayodhya from Charbagh Railway station at 9.10 a.m. on August 29. The Presidential train is expected to reach the Ayodhya railway station at 11.30 a.m.





After reaching Ayodhya, Kovind will leave for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple to offer prayers at the makeshift temple.





Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, is likely to accompany the President to the Ram Janambhoomi temple.





President Kovind will return to Lucknow the same day.





All railway stations between Lucknow and Ayodhya are being placed on high alert.





In Lucknow, the President will stay at the Raj Bhavan.





Earlier, on August 26, Kovind will reach Lucknow and would be the chief guest at the ninth convocation ceremony at the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University.





The following day, he will leave for Gorakhpur to lay the foundation stone of Ayush University and will also inaugurate a hospital at Gorakhnath University. He will return to Lucknow the same day and go to Ayodhya on August 29.



