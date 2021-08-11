SC says bail be granted to SP leader Azam Khan, his son in forgery case

Azam allegedly helped his then minor son procure a second PAN card using forged documents to show the wrong date of birth to enable him to contest the 2017 assembly elections from Suar constituency in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that bail be granted to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Mohammad Abdullah, subject to the trial court examining the complainant within two weeks, in a case of alleged cheating and forgery of documents by them for getting a second PAN card. Azam allegedly helped his then minor son procure a second PAN card using forged documents to show the wrong date of birth to enable him to contest the 2017 assembly elections from Suar constituency in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna observed that since the charge sheet has been filed in the case, which relates to mostly documentary evidences, bail be granted to both the father-son duo after trial court records the statement of the informant within two weeks.
Conversations