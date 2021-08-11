Indian Air Force builds one of world’s highest mobile ATC towers in Ladakh

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has built one of the world’s highest mobile air traffic control (ATC) towers at the Advanced Landing Ground here.
New Delhi: The ATC controls operations of the fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters operating in the eastern Ladakh region. Meanwhile, India has been considering multiple ptions of developing airfields in eastern Ladakh including Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO), Fukche and Nyoma which are close to the Line of Actual Control. The IAF also has deployed Igla man-portable air defence missiles to tackle any aerial incursion. The IAF has been regularly deploying Rafale and MiG-29s to carry out operations in eastern Ladakh where there has been disengagement of troops at two locations including Pangong Tso and Gogra heights but both sides have not de-escalated.
