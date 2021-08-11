Tejpal urges HC for in camera hearing of Goa govt’s plea against his acquittal

Journalist Tarun Tejpal in a submission before the Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought an in camera hearing of the Goa government’s petition challenging his acquittal in a 2013 rape case, and sought its dismissal while raising preliminary objections on its maintainability.
Panaji: However, SGI Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Goa government, opposed Tejpal’s request for the in camera hearing, saying the ‘country has the right to know how the institution dealt with the girl (victim)’. On May 21, a sessions court acquitted Tejpal. Later, the Goa government filed an appeal against it in the HC. On Tuesday, Tejpal’s lawyer Amit Desai requested the high court’s bench to hold the hearing in camera, as was done in the past.
