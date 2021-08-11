Forces seize huge cache of arms and ammunition near Indo-Myanmar border

Security forces have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from near Indo-Myanmar international border in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, police said.

Imphal : Acting on intelligence report a combined team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles seized arms and ammunition while searching a house belonging at S Moljol village, Ward number 7 of Moreh town the police said. The seized arms and ammunition included two AK 47 rifles, two M-16 rifles, three 9 mm pistols, one Chinese made hand grenade, nine magazines of AK-56 and M-16, four magazines of 9 mm pistol, 361 live rounds of 7.62 mm, 31 live rounds of 5.6 mm, 23 live rounds of 9 mm, four live rounds of .38 mm, seven live rounds of small calibre and one 8X binocular, they said.