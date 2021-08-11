Centre to HC: Twitter is in compliance with new IT rules

New Delhi :

Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing a petition alleging non-compliance of IT Rules by US-based site, sought an affidavit from the Centre to bring its stand on record within two weeks.





Chief Compliance Officer, Nodal Contact Person (NCP) and Resident Grievance Officer have been appointed in compliance with the law. That’s the email that I’ve received (from the instructing authority). It’s better to have an affidavit, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said. The court said Twitter’s affidavit on its compliance with IT Rules was finally on record. Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Twitter, iterated that the company has appointed permanent officials for the posts of CCO, RGO and NCP. Poovayya said the appointed persons will work on a full-time basis and are fully capable of performing functions in terms of the law.





Court gave us a long rope. Finally we have rectified the situation. We have permanent people occupying the position, Poovayya submitted.