Cong will fight against Modi’s divisive ideology, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the Centre for not allowing the opposition to raise in Parliament serious issues related to farmers, Pegasus snooping controversy and corruption, and said that his party would continue to fight against Narendra Modi’s “ideology that divides India”.
New Delhi: As the monsoon session of Parliament continues to be marred by frequent disruptions over the Pegasus issue, Gandhi, who was here to inaugurate the new building of Jammu and Kashmir Congress office, alleged that the policies of the Narendra Modi government were dividing India. “I fight against Narendra Modi and we will continue to fight against his divisive ideology, the ideology that divides India,” Gandhi said. “They (BJP) are assaulting all the institutions, they are assaulting judiciary, Assembly, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,” Gandhi added. “The difference between Congress and other parties is that we don’t hate anyone and we don’t believe in violence.” Meanwhile, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday called for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood before conducting Assembly elections and batted for land and job rights for its residents.
Conversations