Anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar: BJP ex-spokesperson, five others arrested

Video grab of anti-Muslim slogans being raised by unidentified persons at Jantar Mantar in New delhi

New Delhi :

“Six people have been arrested after an FIR was registered at the Connaught Place Police Station related to provocative sloganeering at a programme held near Bank of Baroda,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said.





“The accused have been identified as Ashwini Upadhyay, Preet Singh, Deepak Singh, Deepak Kumar, Vinod Sharma and Vinit Bajpai,” he said. They were arrested from different parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region and will be produced before the magistrate on Tuesday, police said.





A video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here was widely circulated on social media, following which the Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the matter on Monday.





Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by Bharat Jodo Aandolan at Jantar Mantar. Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Aandolan, denied any links to those who raised anti-Muslim slogans.





Meanwhile, student activists and civil society members gathered near Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to protest against the alleged inflammatory sloganeering at a rally over the weekend. Around 100 protesters were detained by police when they tried to proceed towards Jantar Mantar.