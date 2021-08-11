No decision yet on nationwide NRC: Govt

New Delhi :

The government has not taken any decision on preparing a National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) for the whole country, Union minister Nityanand Rai said in Parliament on Tuesday. He, however, said the government has decided to update the National Population Register (NPR) under the Citizenship Act, 1955, along with the first phase of Census 2021.





“Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at national level,” Rai said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. So far, NRC has been updated only in Assam. When the final list of NRC was published in 2019, a total of 19.06 lakh of 3.3 crore applicants were excluded, triggering a huge row.





Since those excluded from the NRC in Assam are yet to exhaust all possible legal remedies available to them, the question of their nationality verification does not arise at this stage, he added. Referring to the NPR, Rai said the government has decided to update it along with the first phase of Census 2021.