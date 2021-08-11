OBC bill passed in Lok Sabha unanimously

New Delhi :

Some amendments moved by opposition members were rejected by the House. A constitutional amendment bill requires a special majority for passage in both Houses of Parliament.





There should be a majority of the total membership of the House and a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting.





Earlier Lok Sabha witnessed a thaw in the logjam over the Pegasus snooping row as members cutting across party lines voiced support for a constitutional amendment bill to restore the states’ power to make their own OBC lists.





During the debate on ‘The Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021’, several Opposition parties, including the Congress, demanded a removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservations, while the government underlined its commitment to social justice. For the first time since the Monsoon session of Parliament began on July 19, Lok Sabha witnessed a debate in an orderly manner as the Opposition put their protests demanding a debate over the Pegasus snooping allegations on hold for the bill.





During the debate, many leaders such as BJP ally JD(U)’s Lalan Singh, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, BSP’s Ritesh Pandey and DMK’s TR Baalu demanded a caste census be conducted throughout the country. Moving the bill for consideration and passage, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar described ‘The Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021’ as a historic legislation as 671 castes in the country would benefit from it. He said the bill will restore the states’ rights to prepare their own lists of OBCs so that various communities can be given social and economic justice. The minister said the bill should be considered as the 105th Constitution Amendment bill after being renumbered.





Initiating the debate, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury extended his party’s wholehearted support to the bill but criticised the government for the 2018 amendment.