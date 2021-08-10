SC pulls up Centre over lack of info on MP, MLA cases

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the “last opportunity” to Centre to submit detailed status report regarding details of pendency and stage of trial of cases involving sitting and former lawmakers registered with the central agencies, the CBI, and others.
New Delhi:
A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, “We are reading these reports in newspapers. They (the government) don’t send us anything. We get everything in the evening... we don’t know anything”. The bench also ordered that no prosecution against MP/MLA is to be withdrawn without the approval from HC.
