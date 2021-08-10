London Olympics torchbearer Pinky Karmakar now works as daily wager in Assam tea gardens

Dibrugarh :

Pinky Karmakar, who represented India as a torchbearer in the 2012 London Olympics, now works as a daily wage labourer in Assam tea gardens.





Speaking to ANI yesterday, Pinky Karmakar said, "I represented India as a torchbearer in the 2012 London Olympics. I work as a daily wager at a tea garden in Dibrugarh. I didn't get enough facilities from the government. I don't understand why. I was selected by UNICEF. My dreams have been shattered."





"My family is facing several financial constraints due to which I cannot afford several sports equipment. If I would have got enough facilities, I would also have had represented India in Olympics," she said while getting teary-eyed.





Pinky is currently working as a daily wage labourer at Borborooah tea garden. She is helping her family by supporting them financially as a daily wage labourer at a tea garden in her district.





"When I was 17-year-old and was studying in Class 10, I used to run a program in my school and teach about women there. It got sponsored by UNICEF," she said.