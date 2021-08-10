Nirav Modi gets nod to appeal against extradition

A UK High Court judge on Monday granted fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi permission to appeal against a magistrates’ court order in favour of extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering before the Indian courts on mental health and human rights grounds.
London:
Justice Martin Chamberlain delivered his verdict to conclude that the arguments presented by his legal team concerning his depression and risk of suicide were arguable at a substantial hearing. He also noted that the adequacy of the measures capable of preventing successful suicide attempts at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, where he is to be detained upon extradition, also fall within the arguable ambit.
