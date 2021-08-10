Congress leaders demand evacuation of Hindus, Sikhs from war-torn Afghanistan

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Monday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar demanding the immediate evacuation of Hindus and Sikhs from war-torn Afghanistan.
New Delhi: In his letter, Shergill said his love for his own people of Indian origin has compelled him to take up the matter with Jaishankar. “As you are more than aware, the Taliban offensive has escalated in Afghanistan, post-US withdrawal of troops, and they are fighting at gun point to turn the country, once again into a hub for transnational terrorism,” he said in his letter. “The current catastrophic trajectory of violence has caused a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, thus, risking the lives of the people, including those from India,” he also said.
