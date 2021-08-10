Amit Shah behind attacks on Abhishek, TMC activists in Tripura, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had orchestrated the recent attacks on her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other party workers, and asserted that she won’’t be cowed down by such acts.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) Kolkata : Denying the charge as "baseless", the West Bengal BJP said that going by Banerjee''s logic, she should be blamed for post-poll violence and murders of saffron party workers in the state. Her allegation comes days after Abhishek Banerjee and TMC activists were attacked in separate incidents in Tripura, where the party hopes to expand its base ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.