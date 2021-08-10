On Quit India anniversary, VP Naidu calls for more inclusive Atmanirbhar Bharat

On the anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday urged people to rededicate themselves to eradicate social evils like casteism, communalism and gender discrimination, and take strides for a more inclusive and confident Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo) New Delhi : The Quit India Movement was launched in 1942 under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and played a key role in India attaining freedom from the British rule five years later on August 15, 1947. On the 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Naidu urged people to remember the countless sacrifices made by the brave sons and daughters of India who participated in the movement to free our motherland from colonial rule.