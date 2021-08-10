Report sought on recommendations of NTF on O2 allocations to states, UTs

New Delhi :

The top court said that since the NTF consists of senior doctors and experts from all over the country, it is imperative for the Centre to take steps to ensure that its recommendations are duly implemented at the policy level to meet any exigencies in present and foreseeable future.





A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks and listed it along with the suo motu matter on COVID preparedness.





The top court noted that the final NTF report has been submitted and an interim report of the sub-committee on evaluation of oxygen requirement of national capital has been filed. The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Centre against the Delhi High Court order initiating contempt proceedings against the central government officials for non-compliance of the direction to supply 700 MT of medical grade oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the national capital.