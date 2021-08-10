SC notice to Centre, others on plea seeking disclosure of vaccines’ clinical trials data

New Delhi :

The apex court, while referring to the issue of vaccine hesitancy in India, especially in rural areas, observed that the World Health Organization (WHO) says that nobody will be safe unless everybody is vaccinated.





“We are fighting with vaccine hesitancy in this country, a bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose observed.





Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, said it is not an anti-vaccine petition and transparency on the issue was needed as disclosure of data would rather clear all the doubts and hesitancy.





The bench issued notices to the Centre and others, including Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII), seeking their responses on the petition within four weeks.