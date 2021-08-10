Bill to abolish 9 appellate tribunals passed, fully respect judicial independence: Govt

A bill seeking to abolish as many as nine appellate tribunals, including the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), was approved by Parliament with the Rajya Sabha passing the proposed legislation on Monday.
The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021, was approved by Lok Sabha on August 3. Replying to a discussion on the bill in the upper house, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rejected the Opposition’s charge that the legislation undermines the judicial system, and asserted the government “fully respects” the independence of judiciary.
The bill seeks to amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the Customs Act, 1962, the Airports Authority of India Act, 1994, the Trade Marks Act, 1999 and the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Act, 2001 and certain other legislations.
On Congress MPs raising the issue of judicial independence, Sitharaman hit back, saying, “Who is speaking? The minister said the judiciary had no voice during the Emergency.
Bill to establish Central Univ in Ladakh passed
Parliament also passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which seeks to establish a central university in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Rajya Sabha passed the bill with a voice vote. The bill was cleared by Lok Sabha last week.
RS returns bill to end retrospective taxation
A bill that aims to end all retrospective taxes imposed on indirect transfer of Indian assets was returned by Rajya Sabha on Monday amidst a walkout by the Congress, TMC and DMK. Now After the ‘The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ is returned by Rajya Sabha too, all tax demands made on companies like Cairn Energy and Vodafone using a 2012 legislation on indirect transfer of Indian assets prior to May 28, 2012 will be withdrawn. Lok Sabha had passed the bill last week. Earlier, the Congress, TMC and DMK walked out of the House before the bill was taken up for a discussion. Replying on the debate, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, This (bill) is appealing enough and putting an end to this ghost which we have been carrying all these while from 2012. “I seek support of the House to make India look very clear, transparent and fair taxation land. Therefore, this whole thing about retrospective amendment bill, which was brought in, since then we were bearing the negativity of this all over the world,” said the minister.
