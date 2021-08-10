Bill to abolish 9 appellate tribunals passed, fully respect judicial independence: Govt

New Delhi :

The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021, was approved by Lok Sabha on August 3. Replying to a discussion on the bill in the upper house, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rejected the Opposition’s charge that the legislation undermines the judicial system, and asserted the government “fully respects” the independence of judiciary.





The bill seeks to amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the Customs Act, 1962, the Airports Authority of India Act, 1994, the Trade Marks Act, 1999 and the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Act, 2001 and certain other legislations.





On Congress MPs raising the issue of judicial independence, Sitharaman hit back, saying, “Who is speaking? The minister said the judiciary had no voice during the Emergency.





Bill to establish Central Univ in Ladakh passed





Parliament also passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which seeks to establish a central university in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Rajya Sabha passed the bill with a voice vote. The bill was cleared by Lok Sabha last week.



