Bill to restore states’ say in OBC list introduced

New Delhi :

In the statement of objects and reasons, Kumar said in order to adequately clarify that the states and UTs are empowered to prepare and maintain their own list of SEBCs and with a view to maintain the federal structure of this country, there is a need to amend Article 342A and make consequential amendments in articles 338B and 366 of the Constitution.





The 102nd Constitution Amendment Act of 2018 inserted articles 338B, which deals with the structure, duties and powers of the National Commission for Backward Classes, and 342A that deals with the powers of the president to notify a particular caste as an SEBC and the power of Parliament to change the list. Article 366 (26C) defines SEBCs.





Two bills passed





Meanwhile, Lok Sabha passed the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill and the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on Monday. Both the bills were passed by voice vote.





Once the DICGC bill becomes law, it will provide immediate relief to lakhs of depositors, whose money is parked in stressed lenders such as the PMC Bank and others. The proposed LLP amendment bill seeks to decriminalise 12 offences under law and help improve the ease of doing business.