Editorial: Not quota politics, but affirmative action

Chennai :

The Union government’s decision to earmark 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in All India Quota seats in medical and dental admission has once again set off a wave of criticisms against reservation policy, most of the concerns arising from a lack of understanding about the policy. Several comments are about how reservation affects ‘meritocracy’, perpetuates casteism, ‘steals’ seats/opportunities from others or how a rich person was benefitted.





That a girl or boy from SC/ST/OBC community possesses a smartphone is irrelevant, because the reservation is not a programme to alleviate poverty. Reservation is an affirmative action that aims to ensure representation for the communities that were oppressed for centuries. In fact, the only reservation scheme for the poor is the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section quota that is earmarked for candidates from poor families that belong to the so-called forward castes. Next, come the proponents of meritocracy – ironically, a term first used with a negative connotation. Even if one is to set aside the fact that the merit spoken about is just another term for the generational privilege, where one’s social capital in terms of wealth and influence helps shape the future, there is abundant quantifiable data to disprove this argument.





For instance, a news report in 2019 had shown how 83% of OBC candidates, 80% SC candidates and 76% ST candidates scored more than the cut-off fixed for the general category. That is, they are as good as their peers from the other communities. In contrast, the median NEET rank of those who obtained seats in deemed-to-be universities was about 2.04 lakh in 2020. What that means is, half the seats went to candidates who scored lower than that – one person got an MBBS seat that year despite getting a very low NEET rank of 7.63 lakh. In short, these candidates managed to get admission only because they could pay the millions charged as an annual fee.





A joint study by Stanford University, All India Council for Technical Education and the World Bank in October-November 2017 revealed that engineering students from SC and ST communities learnt at a faster rate than those from the general category. This indicates that what they lack is not quality but opportunity. Those who complain about seats being stolen are forgetting the basic mechanics of reservation – they are not competing for 100% of seats, but the seats allocated for them.





The real issue is the lesser number of seats, and the solution is to increase them. In the case of medical admission, for instance, there are less than 85,000 seats in all of India, far from what is required for a country of our size that has an abysmal number of doctors and nurses. As a report by the 15th Finance Commission revealed, we have only one allopathic doctor for 1,511 persons, much below the WHO norm of 1:1,000.





Finally, it is not reservation that perpetuates casteism in a country where young scholars quit, or even die by suicide, where people from the oppressed communities are murdered for riding a horse or sporting a moustache. Affirmative action is one way of addressing inequity in the interest of justice and fairness.