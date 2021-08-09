Kerala's Covid TPR continues to hover around 13 percent

Thiruvananthapuram :

Monday's figures of new cases were lesser, compared to the previous days, since, generally on Sundays, the number of samples sent for testing is also less, compared to other days.

The statement also said that there were 1,69,512 active cases after 20,004 people turned negative.

There were 105 Covid deaths reported taking the death toll to 17,852.

Malappuram district, which has been recording the highest number of daily cases, continued to be in the lead with 2,052 people turning positive followed by Thrissur with 1,762.