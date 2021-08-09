Inter-state racket of fake currency notes busted in Odisha, six held

Bhubaneswar :

An inter-state racket involved in manufacturing and circulating of fake currency notes was busted in Odisha's Sambalpur district and six people were arrested in this connection, police said.





A team of policemen recovered fake notes in denominations of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 100 and Rs 200 with a total face value of Rs 13.85 lakh from their possession, a senior officer said. Of the six arrested people, four hail from Bargarh district and two from Raigarh of Chhattisgarh, Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said. According to the police, two of the six accused people had given a note of Rs 100 to a tea stall owner after consuming the beverage but the vendor refused to accept it.





They got involved in an altercation and the tea stall owner lodged a complaint at a police station, the officer said. Acting on the complaint, the police started an investigation and found the Rs 100 note was fake, he said, adding that the two persons were held.





During interrogation, the two gave inputs about four others involved in the racket, the officer said. "Four others were also arrested and a motorcycle, papers, a whitener and a printer were seized from their possession," he added.