Editorial: Compassion for all living beings

Chennai :

Last month, renowned Tollywood filmmaker SS Rajamouli struck a raw nerve among animal lovers when he tweeted his experience having arrived at Delhi airport on an international flight. While he called attention to the lack of essential passenger amenities in the waiting area, he also spoke about the presence of several stray dogs roaming outside the hangar at the exit gate, which, according to him, would create a bad first impression among foreigners visiting the country.





While one could argue that Rajamouli’s comments were well-intentioned, many netizens called out the director saying several other social problems were plaguing India that could leave foreigners with a bad taste, and that stray dogs at public places would be the most innocuous of those issues. Having said that, the presence of stray dogs in and around residential areas across the country has been a major bone of contention between residents who consider the animals harmless denizens and others who have branded them a menace.





Last month, the Delhi High Court stepped in to solve a dispute between two neighbours over the issue of feeding stray dogs near their apartment. The High Court ruled that stray dogs living in any community have a right to food and that no one could restrict individuals from feeding them. The only condition was that the act should not impinge on the rights of others or cause a nuisance. Considering the territorial nature of animals, Justice JR Midha in his verdict said such animals could be fed by people in private spaces not shared with other neighbours, such as a driveway. Observing that animals have the right under law to be treated with dignity and compassion, the Delhi HC asked the Animal Welfare Board of India to work with Resident Welfare Associations in the national capital to designate spaces where community animals can be fed. As per the order, the dogs need to be sterilised, vaccinated and returned to the same area, and they can’t be removed by the municipality.





These echoes of reformative action can be heard in Chennai as well as the Corporation is planning to upgrade its animal birth control (ABC) centres here. A small modern crematorium with an incinerator is being set up in Kannamapettai, and it aims at giving a dignified cremation to stray dogs. It also gives owners of animals an option to take back the ashes of their pets. The number of stray dogs in Chennai is officially pegged at 80,000, while a back-of-the-envelope calculation estimates this number to be over 3 lakh. And presently, just about three ABC centres – at Kannamapettai, Basin Bridge and Lloyds Road, under the civic body cater to the needs of such animals, along with various NGOs such as Blue Cross and other privately-run trusts. The Corporation’s project will entail an expenditure of Rs 9.2 cr and the annual operations will cost Rs 4.9 cr. The aforementioned sum will be used for the construction of new buildings at Kannamapettai and Basin Bridge ABC centres. The project aims to give a humane touch to the exercises of trapping and ABC.





A few months ago, the Prime Minister had urged security agencies like the Narcotics Control Bureau to opt for indigenous breeds of dogs in canine squads instead of maintenance-heavy imported breeds. The NCB has taken the PM’s words to heart and begun its localisation drive too. A nationwide movement is also gaining momentum, where the focus is to adopt, and not shop. Not everyone would be in a position to give stray animals a space in their homes, but the least they can do is extend some empathy and ensure that community animals are not mistreated. It falls upon us to educate the youth that animals have as much right to be here, as we do.