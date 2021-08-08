Rs 1,481.87 cr pension to be distributed to over 48 lakh poor ahead of Onam: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram :

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that withOnam just round the corner it was necessary that poor people have money in their hands and therefore, the Social Welfare Pension for the months of July and August was being distributed jointly.





He said the distribution was expected to be completed by August 10 and all the 48,52,098 beneficiaries will receive Rs 3,200 this month either directly into their accounts or at their homes through the cooperative banks.