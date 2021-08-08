COVID-19: Study on mixing and matching Covaxin, Covishield shows better result, says ICMR

Chennai :

“Study on mixing & matching of COVID vaccines, Covaxin&Covishield shows better result,” said ICMR.





“Immunization with combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe but also elicited better immunogenicity,” ANI a source as saying.





In an earlier report, PTI had said that a clinical trial was being conducted to study the effects of mixing the vaccines.





“The SEC (subject expert committee) after detailed deliberations recommended granting permission to CMC, Vellore for conducting the phase-4 clinical trial covering 300 healthy volunteers for mixing of COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield,” PTI had quoted a source as saying.