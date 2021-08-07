Pondy clocks 102 new Covid 19 cases, one death reported

Puducherry :

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 5521 samples and were spread over Puducherry 69, Karaikal 9 and Mahe 24.





Yanam region, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not report any new case of infection.





One more person succumbed to the viral infection, raising the toll to 1,800.





The active cases were 882 of whom 176 were in hospitals and the remaining 706 patients were in home isolation, Nodal Officer of the Health department, J Ramesh said.





While 91 patients recovered and were discharged during the last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries stood at 1,18,841.





The Department of Health has tested 15.36 lakh samples so far and found that 13.14 lakh out of them were negative.





The test positivity rate was 1.85 percent.





Fatality and recovery rates were 1.48 percent and 97.79 percent respectively.





On the vaccination front, 37,911 health care workers and 22,979 front-line workers have been vaccinated against the pandemic so far.





The Nodal Officer said 5.22 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been inoculated against the pandemic so far.