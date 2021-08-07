Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

Srinagar :

"One unidentified terrorist killed. One AK-47 rifle and one pistol recovered. Search going on," a police officer said.

Earlier, the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.