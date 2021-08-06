Threat to Vellore Fort as staff dearth affecting maintenance works

Chennai :

With the walls of the fort running to 3 km maintenance of the 37 acres inside the historic monument is a herculean task with just 2 officials and 5 staffers, who are presently manning the Vellore Fort’s ASI office. Though the Vellore district administration moved out of the fort nearly 30 years ago, the historic facility is already crumbling in many parts. The top of the building, which previously housed the Tamil Nadu government’s police recruit school, has fallen in, while rooms located beneath the ramparts still have a roof as they have been shored up with metal poles. Similarly, vegetation on walls would need time to be removed and as it is a continuous process, enough workers would be required to ensure that walls were cleared of vegetation, sources said.





While officials refused to answer queries on the issues plaguing regular maintenance, it was revealed that lack of staff was the main reason. Though the government sanctioned funds to upgrade the monument into a tourist facility with a proposed sound and light show and various tourist related amenities under the smart city project, “what we desperately need is enough staff to maintain the huge area in pristine conditions,” sources said.





As against the present strength of 5 staffers, the edifice will need a minimum of 30 workers and they can even be appointed on a daily wage basis, said a state government official on condition of anonymity, adding, “this alone will amount to slightly more than Rs 75 lakh and the expense can be met from tourist revenue if the fort is spruced up.”





Hence, now it is up to the ASI to ensure allocation of adequate funds.