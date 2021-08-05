Assam-Mizoram border clash: State govts agree to take forward initiatives taken by MHA, CMs

New Delhi :

The governments of Assam and Mizoram issued a joint statement on Thursday in which they agreed to take forward the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and their Chief Ministers to remove tensions prevailing around the inter-state border and to find lasting solutions to disputes through discussions. In a joint statement, both the state governments agreed to maintain peace in the inter-State border areas and welcomed the deployment of neutral force by the Centre in this regard.





"Both the State Governments agree to maintain peace in the inter-State border areas and welcomed the deployment of neutral force by Government of India in this regard. For this purpose, both the States shall not send their respective Forest and Police forces for patrolling, domination, enforcement or for fresh deployment to any of the areas where confrontation and conflict have taken place between the Police forces of the two States during recent times. This would include all such areas along the Assam -- Mizoram border in the districts of Karimganj. Hailakandi and Cachar, Assam; Mamit and Kolasib districts, Mizoram," the statement reads. The representatives of the government of Mizoram convey condolences for the loss of lives on July 26, 2021, and convey best wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured.





Representatives of the governments of Assam and Mizoram agreed to take all necessary measures to promote, preserve and maintain peace and harmony amongst the people living in Assam and Mizoram, particularly in the border areas. The Assam Minister Atul Bora, Commissioner and Secretary Border Protection and Development, Assam GD Tripathi, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana and Secretary, Home Mizoram Vanlalngaihsaka signed the joined statement.





Assam Ministers Ashok Singhal was also present during the delegation-level talks. Earlier in the day, Bora said that they were hopeful of interaction and Assam want to keep the spirit of unity and brotherhood among North-eastern people.





On July 26, the border dispute between the two Assam and Mizoram escalated and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian. At least 50 people were injured in the incident. Following the incident, six companies of CRPF were deployed to the disputed area as neutral forces.