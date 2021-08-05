Over 42K Covid cases and 533 deaths in 24 hrs in India

New Delhi :

With 533 deaths, the death toll in India now stands at 4,26,290.

India had reported 42,625 Covid 19 cases on Wednesday. With 723 new active cases, India's active Covid infection tally has climbed to 4,11,076 on Thursday. The active cases constitute 1.29 per cent of the total caseload of India.

According to the health ministry data, 41,726 patients were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,09,74,748 to date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people in the last 57 days.

However, India's recovery rate currently stands at 97.37 per cent. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.37 per cent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 5 per cent for 56 continuous days and currently stands at 2.58 per cent.

The health ministry data said that a total of 37,55,115 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. With this, the total vaccination count has gone up to 48,93,42,295 so far. More than 17.64 cr vaccine doses have been administered in the age group 18-44 in India so far.

The ministry data pointed out further that over 47.48 crore total covid tests were conducted.