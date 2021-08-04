Lok Sabha adjourned till Thursday amid opposition protests, 2 bills passed

New Delhi :

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday after the passage of two bills, amid vociferous protests by the opposition over Pegasus snooping allegations and other issues.





As soon as the House met again at 3.30 pm, Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, took up the Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was moved by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.





However, the opposition members continued their protest on the Pegasus snooping row as well other matters.





Amid the din, Tomar moved the bill, saying the proposed legislation will benefit coconut farmers in different states. Soon thereafter, the bill was passed without debate even as the opposition objected to the hasty approval to the bill. The bill has already been approved by Rajya Sabha.





As the opposition uproar continued, Agrawal adjourned the proceedings for the day.





The House will meet again at 11 am on Thursday.





Earlier in the day, the House had given its nod to the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021. The bill was moved by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav for consideration and passage.





Amid sloganeering by opposition members, the Lok Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments.





When the House met in the morning, Speaker Om Birla made obituary references for eight former members of Lok Sabha who died recently.





As a mark of respect for the departed souls, the Speaker along with the members present in the House stood in silence for a brief while.