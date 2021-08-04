INS Vikrant sails out from Kochi for 4-day training

Kochi :

The aircraft carrier has been constructed by the Cochin Shipyard Limited for the Indian Navy,

On board includes close to 1,500 officials, including officers and sailors.

The highlight of this warship is that it is the first aircraft carrier to be built in the country.

Work on the ship's design began in 1999, and the keel was laid in February 2009. The carrier was floated out of its dry dock on December 29, 2011 and was launched on August 12, 2013.

The basic trials were completed in December 2020.

The length of the ship is 262 m, while its beam is 62 m and has a depth of 25.6 m.