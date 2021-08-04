Delhi Cabinet approves continuation of free Wi-Fi services

New Delhi :

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government claimed to have so far set up Wi-Fi hotspots at 10,561 places across the city.

"Delhi cabinet has approved a proposal to implement a free Wi-Fi scheme for providing quality internet services to the citizens of Delhi after a successful implementation in the first year," an official said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the free Wi-Fi scheme from the ITO bus stop in December 2019.

The government had fixed a target of setting up 11,000 hotspots to provide free Wi-Fi across Delhi. So far, the hotspots have been installed at 10,561 places.

"Out of these, 2,208 hotspots have been installed at bus stops, while 8,353 have been installed at other places. People are getting free Wi-Fi facilities every 500 metres. Now, more than 21 lakh people can avail the free Wi-Fi facility simultaneously," the Delhi government said in a statement.

According to officials, under the scheme, each person will be given 15 GB of data every month for free. A maximum of 1.5 GB free data will be given per day.

"Each hotspot has a radius of 100 metres. On an average, Wi-Fi at the speed of 100 to 200 Mbps is being provided," the statement said.