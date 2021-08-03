CBSE Class X results declared: Girls outshine boys by 0.54 percent

Chennai :

Of the total of 20,97,128 candidates, as many as 20,76,997 students have secured pass. Once again girls outscored boys by getting an overall percentage of 99.24% with boys securing only 98.89%.





Trivandrum region has topped the rank list by securing an overall percentage of 99.99% followed by Bengaluru, which bagged 99.96% besides Chennai got the third position by getting an overall pass percentage of 99.94%. The CBSE said that a total of 2,00,962 candidates have secured marks between 90 to 95%.





As the Class X CBSE board exams could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation across the country and also due to school closure, most of the classes and examinations were conducted online by the institutions. After detailed deliberations and testing the policy formula on data, the committee came out with a comprehensive formula to calculate marks.





Accordingly, 10 marks were included from the periodic tests, 30 marks calculated from half-yearly and mid-term examinations, 40 marks brought from pre-board examinations.