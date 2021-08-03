Tue, Aug 03, 2021

Gunfight breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

Published: Aug 03,202108:46 AM by IANS

An encounter started between the terrorists and security forces at Chandaji area of Bandipora district in Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Srinagar:
"Encounter has started at Chandaji area of Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.
 
The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
 
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
