Gunfight breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

Srinagar :

"Encounter has started at Chandaji area of Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.