Digital payment solution e-RUPI launched by Modi

Over the years, several programmes have been launched to ensure that the benefits reach its intended beneficiaries in a targeted and leakproof manner, with limited touch points between the government and the beneficiary. The concept of electronic voucher takes forward this vision of good governance.









Modi addresses after launching the digital payment solution e-RUPI, through video conference, in New Delhi









To begin with e-RUPI facility is available for health services and will be expanded to other segments.

“Today the country is giving a new dimension to digital governance. eRUPI voucher is going to play a huge role in making digital transactions, and DBT more effective. This will help everyone in targeted, transparent and leakage free delivery,” the Prime Minister said while launching e-RUPI.