Border row: NorthEast MPs say Cong indulging in one-upmanship

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from NorthEast met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and submitted a memorandum expressing disapproval of attempts by a section of politicians led by Congress for indulging in one-upmanship over Assam-Mizoram border dispute.

Assam Mizoram border dispute (File photo)

New Delhi : The memorandum submitted by the BJP MPs on various issues pertaining to the region including the border row further read, “A series of confidence-building measures have taken over last few days by both Assam and Mizoram governments, yet actions of Congress remains devious and mischievous.”India is united and will continue to move ahead on the path of progress, said the MPs in their memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister.



They further said, “The people of North East are touched by PM calling eight states of Northeast as Asthalakshmi.”



The MPs also mentioned in their memorandum that successive Congress governments have failed to do justice to the dreams of the region. “Former Prime Ministers Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi were not sensitive to the aspirations of Mizo and Naga communities,” they said.



The MPs from Northeast further said, “The Naga accord, Bodo accord, Bru Reang moved towards peaceful resolutions. Northeast is home to infrastructures like Bogibeel bridge and Dhola Sadiya bridge. Insurgency and violence have been reduced. On the contrary, Congress has no regard for the culture of the Northeast.”