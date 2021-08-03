J and J withdraws vaccine approval proposal

Global healthcare major Johnson & Johnson on Monday withdrew its application to conduct bridging clinical studies of its vaccine in India after the Centre waived the requirement of trials for foreign vaccines.
New Delhi: However, the company said that it remains committed to bringing its single-dose COVID vaccine to India and looks forward to ongoing discussions with the government. “Since the DCGI recently directed that there is no longer a requirement to conduct bridging clinical studies of vaccines in India, Johnson & Johnson withdrew its application,” the company said.
Conversations