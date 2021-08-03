Tue, Aug 03, 2021

J and J withdraws vaccine approval proposal

Published: Aug 03,202101:59 AM

Global healthcare major Johnson & Johnson on Monday withdrew its application to conduct bridging clinical studies of its vaccine in India after the Centre waived the requirement of trials for foreign vaccines.

Representative image
New Delhi: However, the company said that it remains committed to bringing its single-dose COVID vaccine to India and looks forward to ongoing discussions with the government. “Since the DCGI recently directed that there is no longer a requirement to conduct bridging clinical studies of vaccines in India, Johnson & Johnson withdrew its application,” the company said.

