Tue, Aug 03, 2021

Rainfall in Aug, Sept may be higher than normal

Published: Aug 03,202101:39 AM

Rainfall during August and September, the second half of the four-month rainfall season, is likely to be on the higher side of normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Representative image
New Delhi: In another forecast for August, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said monsoon is also likely to be normal in the month. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, south Gujarat, northeast are likely to receive above-normal rainfall, he added.

