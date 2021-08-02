Parents happy but had little idea of my feat: Bundelkhand girl after notching 100 pc marks

At a remote village in the backward Bundelkhand region, Rati Bai and her husband Laxmi Prasad are happy that their youngest daughter has cleared her Class 12 exam but have little idea about her extraordinary feat.

Ansuiya, who scored 100 per cent marks (best of five) in her CBSE Class 12 exams, with her friends

New Delhi : Ansuiya, who hails from Badera village in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh, has scored 599 out of 600 marks in her Class 12 exam (99.8 per cent), with a best of five score being a perfect 100 per cent, according to her CBSE result. The 18-year-old humanities student scored 99 marks in Political Science and a perfect 100 in English, History, Geography, Painting and Hindi (additional elective subject), her result showed. “My parents are happy but they do not realise how valuable this achievement of mine is. Parents in cities value it,” Ansuiya, the first person from her family to have cleared Class 12, told PTI over the phone.



“Some of the people in the village and nearby areas have also heard about my result. They are all happy but yet to comprehend the value of my result. But that is how it is,” she added, with a tinge of gloom in her voice.



Talking about her exam result, Ansuiya, who had scored 98.2 per cent in Class 10, said, “I was nervous before the results were announced but I am excited since then. I was hoping to improve on my Class 10 score but had not expected 599 out of 600.”Besides studies, she said she was part of the school Basketball team and a music band and enjoyed painting too. She credited her boarding school, teachers and friends for the extraordinary success. “If I had not got this platform (Vidya Gyan school), life certainly would have been different.”The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results were announced on Friday.