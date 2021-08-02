Cong ‘James Bond of spying’: Naqvi

Attacking the Congress which has been protesting in Parliament demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping allegations, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said the party was ‘James Bond of spying’ when in power and it now wants to waste Parliament’s time over ‘fake and fabricated’ issues.

New Delhi : Naqvi, who is the Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader, also accused the Congress and a few other Opposition parties of working with the policy of ‘rant and run’ by making allegations and scooting off. The Minority Affairs Minister said the government is ready to discuss all issues that are related to people and expressed hope that the impasse between the government and the Opposition will be broken allowing Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to function smoothly.



He also rejected talk of the Monsoon session being curtailed and said there was no basis of such ‘rumours’ as the session was to scheduled till August 13 and business is listed till then. Naqvi said most of the Opposition parties are interested in debate but unfortunately the Congress is trying to be their self-appointed head.